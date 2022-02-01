‘Leg Chain, Ashawo Vibes, Fights: My Engagement Is About To Be Broken’

Met my girl 2yrs ago and we apparently love each other but I’m worried due to some factors I noticed…..

She’s from a dysfunctional family (Mother is a single mom who left her home because her husband married another wife and Her Sister is currently in her third marriage with 3 kids from 3diff men).

She’s insisting on doing things we agreed she wouldn’t do, she was using leg chain when we met and she stopped it because I told her I don’t like it(I don’t like ashawo vibez like 2-3neckchains, leg chains and piercing) now she’s insisting on doing some of them which led to a great misunderstanding between us which we still trying to resolve.

And lastly we do have little quarrels a lot even tho most would be settled because we both have anger issues and sometimes get physical with each other because she will lash out and will try to want to stand up and fight you like a man and my mom really doesn’t like her because of her quarrelsome attitude and only support me because I love her……..we stayed this long because I never suspect or caught her guilty of infidelity(I go through her phone unaware and she never gave me a reason to suspect her) which is a trait I always wanted above others in a woman.

