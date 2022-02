It’s the second of Rajab 1443AH – less than 60 days to Ramadan! Just a reminder for those who missed some fast during the last Ramadan that they still have some time to pay them back. MAy Allah make it easy and make us witness Ramadan in good health, wealth and sound faith (Ameen)

