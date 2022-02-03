Letter Sent Without Clearance: CG Reinstates Peller’s Security Aides (Pix)

PREVIOUS THREAD:

PRESS STATEMENT

CG FROWNS AT WITHDRAWAL OF OFFICIALS ASSIGNED TO MEMBER HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVE, ORDERS REINSTATEMENT.

The leadership of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has dismissed as unauthorized and without recourse to the Corps constituted authority, a letter signed and sent to a Member of the House of Representatives, Hon Shima Peller, informing him of the withdrawal of officials of the NSCDC assigned to him.

Not only did the officer in question lacked the power to do such, he was also found to have acted on his whims without clearance. The Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, has therefore directed a reinstatement of the withdrawn officers with a compliment of necessary courtesies to the Honourable Member.

Signed:

DCC ODUMOSU OLUSOLA

DIRECTOR PUBLIC RELATIONS

NSCDC, NHQ, ABUJA.



