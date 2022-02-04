Lingerie Model Dies After She Was Thrown Over 200 Meters From Bus Window (Pics)

A stunning young model who was traveling on a bus to visit her boyfriend was launched through a window when the bus crashed, sending her flying more than 200 meters down the highway.

Tatiana Kulikova, 27, modeled for several lingerie and fashion companies. The girl spent a year working in Argentina, but decided to fly back home to her native Russia because she was feeling homesick.

Just days before her flight home, she was traveling on a double-deck bus to visit her boyfriend to say goodbye. The model was sitting on the second floor of the bus in the front row, facing the large glass viewing windows, when the accident occurred.

The bus was speeding down the highway when it collided with a large Mercedes Benz truck that was transporting commercial drinks. Investigators say they are “baffled” why the bus crashed into the truck, which was stopped by the side of the road.

The sudden collision brought the bus to a dead stop, and launched Tatiana Kulikova through the front window. The girl was sent flying through the glass and into the air.

The model was catapulted hundreds of feet down the highway at high speed. Her body flipped several times head-over-heels in midair before she landed in the center lane, investigators say.

The beautiful Russian girl was killed almost instantly as her body skidded across the highway and was torn to pieces. She was declared dead at the scene.

Tatiana Kulikova’s remains were found lying up to 220 meters away from the bus, or more than 700 feet. The young lingerie model was the only fatality from the accident.

Preparations are being made to send her body back to Russia. A criminal investigation against the bus driver is ongoing.

https://au.news.yahoo.com/still-a-mystery-model-dies-after-being-thrown-from-bus-window-231321536.html

Photos show Tatiana Kulikova’s modeling work and scenes from the accident.

