Lionel Messi Records His First Goal Of 2022

Lionel Messi was finally able to secure his Ligue 1 yesterday in 2022. Messi has just scored his second goal for league 1 after playing 23 league game for the club.

PSG cruised to a convincing 5-1 victory over lille to secure their spot at the top of the table, sitting 13 points ahead of second-place Marseille. Messi has struggled to produce in minimal games in league play, but the 35-year-old came back with a vengeance and finally broke his goal-scoring drought.



https://twitter.com/goal/status/1490420901493547014?t=DCQUlFeN8RVY1h0HkmuY9w&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...