List Of Sanctions On Russia 2022

Sanctions on Russia are not a new thing and it is a tool the most powerful nations use to threaten the Russian Federation.

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine this February, the world has been divided with many nations condemning the invasion of the Russian forces whilst some countries have either abstained or showed support for Russia’s invasion.

However, many nations are placing sanctions on Russia such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and more Western countries are joining the list. So far, the most brutal sanction that might be placed on Russia is the removal of the country from SWIFT.

List of Countries that Have Placed Sanctions on Russia

So far the countries that placed on a sanction or the other on Russia include:

The United States

Canada

New Zealand

The United Kingdom

Australia

Taiwan

Czech Republic

Japan

And also the European Union has also placed sanctions on Russia.

List of Sanctions on Russia So Far

The United States has so far the country with the heaviest sanctions against Russia targeting their financial system. Their sanctions so far as compiled by Nerdville.co.za include:

United States of America

The US government has instructed US banks to sever ties with the Russian government-backed Sberbank and VTB Bank. Also on the list include, Otkritie, Sovcombank, and Novikombank.

Also, access to Disney+ in the country has been restricted.

It also speculated that US sanctions could also impact their international space deal.

There have been restrictions placed on 13 major Russian enterprises and companies. Some of them include RusHydro and Russian Railway.

Sanctions have also been placed on Russian elites and their families. These are oligarchs who have close ties to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

The United Kingdom

Major Russian companies have been barred from raising finances in the UK.

Russian oligarchs and wealthy elites have been banned from living in the United Kingdom. This includes Chelsea’s owner, Roman Abramovich.

There is an asset freeze on Russian banks including VTB Bank.

Aeroflot, which is a Russian airline has been banned from the British airspace just as Russia has responded by banning British Airlines from flying into the Russian airspace.

Also, dual export licenses to Russia have been suspended.

Exports of high-tech goods and those from extractive industry to Russia from the UK have also been stopped.

Taiwan

Limitations would be placed on exports to Russia.

Australia

Restrictions have been placed on Russian elites and lawmakers.

The Australian government is also working with “complicit” Belarussian individuals who helped Russia invade Ukraine.

New Zealand

Travel bans have been imposed on Russia by New Zealand.

Trade to both the Russian military and security forces have been banned.

Japan

The issuance and trading of new Russian sovereign bonds have been banned.

The Japanese government has seized some assets belonging to Russian banks.

Visa issuance to certain Russian entities has been stopped.

There are restrictions on exports of semiconductors and other high-tech products.

Canada

More than sixty (60) Russian individuals and entities who have links to Kremlin have been banned.

All exports permits to Russia have been canceled.

Sanctions announced by the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau also target the entire Russian Security Council.

Czech Republic

The government in the Czech Republic announced the speeding up of the process of the country’s exit from two international banks set up in the Soviet Era.

Limitations would be placed on Russian companies’ access to some funds in the Czech Republic.

The European Union

The EU plans on freezing all of President Putin’s European assets and also, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

There would be restrictions on Russian oligarchs.

Also, the Europen Space Agency is planning to “take actions” regarding their cooperation with Russia on the International Space Station and Mars space program.

The UEFA Champions League finals have been moved from St. Petersburg to Paris.

