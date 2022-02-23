Liverpool Vs Leeds United 6 – 0 – (Full Time)

Liverpool possess a huge opportunity as they host Leeds in tonight’s rearranged Premier League fixture.
The Reds suddenly have renewed purpose in the top-flight after Tottenham’s stunning last-gasp win away at leaders Manchester City on Saturday appeared to blow the title race wide open.
Liverpool vs Leeds – originally supposed to take place on Boxing Day, only to be postponed due to the number of Covid-19 cases in the Leeds squad – is scheduled for a 7:45pm GMT kick-off tonight, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
The game will take place at Anfield
Source: standard.co.uk