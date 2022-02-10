Liverpool Vs Leicester City 0 – 0 – (Live)

Liverpool boss Klopp referenced a few “nice stories” in his side’s comfortable victory over Cardiff in the FA Cup, but none more so than Harvey Elliott’s return, as the 18-year-old bagged his first Reds goal after nearly five months on the sidelines with a horrific ankle injury.

Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino had also struck before Elliott’s well-taken goal, and Luis Diaz also caught the eye on his debut following the attacker’s big-money move from Porto, with the Reds now seeking to end an underwhelming FA Cup period under Klopp.

With champion Sadio Mane and runner-up Mohamed Salah also primed to return from Africa Cup of Nations duty in the not-too-distant future, Liverpool are well-positioned to push Manchester City all the way in the title race, currently sitting nine points adrift of the champions with a game in hand.

It is now four wins on the bounce across all competitions for this Liverpool side – who also have the small matter of an EFL Cup final with Chelsea to look ahead to later this month – and Klopp will welcome his side scoring at least two goals in all four of those wins without Mane and Salah leading the charge.

