Liverpool Vs Norwich Today At 4pm

When Diogo Jota exited the pitch at half time against Inter Milan, there were concerns he had picked up an injury. It was confirmed following the match with manager Jürgen Klopp confirming the striker had twisted his ankle.

Klopp noted Jota’s that ankle situation was “not obviously good” but said any further assessment would have to wait until Thursday when swelling went down. Now that it has, it appears that any hope for good is likely gone.

That’s because journalists with ties to the club are reporting that Jota has now been ruled definitively out for this weekend’s league game against Norwich City, and is likely to miss next Wednesday’s date with Leeds United, too.

However, there is some hope that the player might be fit in time for the League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday, February 27th, and his rehabilitation program will reportedly be tailored towards that return timeline.

