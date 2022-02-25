Lukaku ‘Will Accept Pay Cut’ To Dump Chelsea For Inter Milan Return

Chelsea forward, Romelu Lukaku, is ready to accept a pay cut in order to return to Inter Milan in the summer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

However, Newspremises understand a transfer will not be as simple as that.

Lukaku is unhappy at Stamford Bridge and feels he made a mistake when he left Inter last summer to join the Blues.

The Belgium international now wants to return to the San Siro and is willing to take a reduction on the €12.5 million salary he earns at Chelsea.

Lukaku may even need to reduce the €8.5 million he would have been earning if had he stayed at Inter.

Chelsea paid over €100 million for Lukaku and will not want to let him join Inter on a deal cheap enough for the Nerazzurri to pay.

