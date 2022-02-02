Makinde Flags Off Reconstruction Of Odo-Ogun Bridge In Oyo (Photo)

The people of Oyo Town and Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State has shown appreciation to the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde for taking up the initiative of reconstructing the Oyo-Iseyin federal road after decades of abandonment.

This is as the 72years old Odo-Ogun bridge that residents and motorists claimed has caused the death of hundreds of people is undergoing extension and reconstruction.

The people of the area expressed appreciation to the governor and pledged their continued support to his administration and future political pursuit.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...