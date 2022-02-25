Man Arrested After Killing His Wife And Trying To Abscond To South Africa (Pix)

Man Arrested After Killing His Wife And Trying To Abscond to South Africa (Photos)

An abusive husband who was on the run after strangling his wife to death has been arrested, IGBERETV reports.

Ifeanyi Victor allegedly strangled Evelyn Alifia on February 18, 2022 at their home in Lugbe, Abuja.

The pair began dating last year and got engaged in August 2021, just months after.

Against the advice of her pastor, Evelyn, a mother-of-one, chose to be with Ifeanyi.

In December 2021, they updated their Facebook friends that they are now married.

Ifeanyi, who is jobless, moved in with Evelyn and reportedly began abusing her almost immediately.

Evelyn was financially responsible for the family, yet she reportedly suffered abuse and was maltreated by Ifeanyi, who threatened to kill her when provoked.

Evelyn began planning to move out of the house when she reportedly found a gun in Ifeanyi’s bag on Saturday February 18, 2022.

She rang her sister and informed her of her findings and her decision to inform the police.

That evening, Ifeanyi allegedly strangled Evelyn and locked her body in their room before running off.

He reportedly called Evelyn’s family and informed them of their daughter’s death. Reports say he ran off with Evelyn’s phone and ATM and promised her family that he will return them later.

The police recovered Evelyn’s decomposing body on Monday, Feb. 21, while Ifeanyi remained on the run.

He was eventually captured on Thursday, Feb. 24, while making enquiries about travelling to South Africa.

A photo of him, taken just before he was apprehended, shows him laughing without remorse, despite taking his wife’s life.

Giving details of Ifeanyi’s arrest, John Paul wrote on Facebook;

“#JUSTICE4EVELYNALIFIA. EVERYDAY FOR THE THIEF.

The say, everyday is for the thief, but one is for the owner of the house played out here.

This was how Evelyn’s killer dressed this morning and was parading himself with his cohort around Gishiri area of Abuja. (Our informant followed him closely and took the the picture therein).

Guess what this beast was looking for?

He was seeking ways to secure a visa to South Africa.

The picture was sent for confirmation, and through our informant, we spoke to Gishiri police station and they swung into action.

While interrogating, he claimed he is from Calabar and he is living in Lagos. That he only arrived Abuja this morning.

Upon a confirmation by the family source, he was transferred to Lugbe police station where he confessed to the crime.

See how lily brained he is. Putting on same Jersey he used in a picture with our sister.

Prior to now, he had called Evelyn’s father to apologise and even pledge to return her ATM and phone he took after killing her. But guess what? It was just a tactics to get away with the crime sequel to where he was caught this morning.

We will still follow up and pray Justice is served. It is now the case between government and the murderer.

I guess Evelyn’s spirit is at work.”



