Man Attempts Suicide After His Girlfriend Dumped Him In Kano (Photos)

A young man identified as Tijjani Abubakar attempted to take his own life after he was betrayed by his lover.

It was gathered that the young man who is from Gama PRP district in Nasarawa Local Government Area in Kano state was a young businessman who sells mobile phone at Farm Centre.

Salemgists learnt that the young man attempted to take his life after the lady he was planning to marry rejected him.

According to an eyewitness account, the young man groomed the lady for himself but was left heartbroken after she told him it was ‘over between them’

Friends and neighbors of the victim ralied round to rescue him from drinking a poisonous substance.

