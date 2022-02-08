Man City’s Kabore Named AFCON Best Young Player (Photo)

Issa Kabore has been named the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation’s best young player.

The City youngster, on loan at French Ligue 1 and fellow City Football Group side ESTAC Troyes, featured in all of Burkina Faso’s matches at the tournament as the Stallions reached the semi-finals.

A final appearance aside in 2013, the West African side’s exploits matched their best ever showing at AFCON, having also reached the last four in 2017 and 1998.

Kabore was at the centre of that success, chipping in with an impressive three assists from right back, the joint-most of any player at the tournament.

The 20-year-old laid on for teammates in the Stallions’ group stage win over Cape Verde, their semi-final defeat to eventual winners, Senegal and in a thrilling 3-3 draw with host nation Cameroon in the third-place play-off.

Congratulations to Issa on his impressive performances and individual AFCON award!



