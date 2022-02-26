Man Cries Bitterly After His Girlfriend Of Six Years Dumped Him

A heartbroken man was recently captured crying profusely after he had his heart broken by his girlfriend of six years.

The man had wailed bitterly while being consoled by his friends. Who had assured him that he would meet another woman.

The sad man, whose heart had been shattered into pieces, paid no heed to his friends attempt to placate him; rather he wailed even more.

His friends urged him to make money so that he’d be able to get another girlfriend.

Seeing that he refused being pacified, they frustrated friends decided to leave him to his woes.

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3YbD6x11Ok

