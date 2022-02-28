Man Cries Out As His Mom Goes Missing At Yaba Psychiatric Hospital, Lagos (Video)

Man Cries Out As His Mom Goes Missing At The Yaba Psychiatric Hospital, Lagos (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKMOx53cavU

A man has cried out on social media, saying that his mother got missing at the Yaba Psychiatric Hospital, Lagos, IGBERETV reports.

According to him, his mom is suffering from dementia and was taken to Yaba Psychiatric Hospital, after family members struggled to get the money needed for her treatment. She got attended to by some Psychiatrists. Drugs were prescribed for her. His brother who took her to the hospital left her in the counter to get the drugs from another building in the same hospital. He returned and couldn’t find their mom. Later, the family reported to the police to help find her. The hospital threatened to prosecute the family members who tried to confront the hospital for security lapses.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cafi4YerEbb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...