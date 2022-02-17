Man Gives Girlfriend Roasted Plantain Before Gifting Her Range Rover On Val’s Day

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVVRNCykoOQ

Man Gives Girlfriend Roasted Plantain Before Gifting Her Range Rover On Val Day (Video)

A Nigerian lady, Kate Dennis has been given the surprise of the year by her caring musician boyfriend.

On Valentine’s day, her boyfriend gifted her roasted plantain before going ahead to surprise her with a brand new Range Rover car.

The lady who is a comedian was overwhelmed after seeing the brand new Range Rover car and was nearly reduced to tears.

She appreciated her man by hugging him many times.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ_60xpDauF/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...