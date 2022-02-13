Man Hacked To Death In Imo, His Lifeless Body Dumped By The Roadside (Graphic Pix)

A yet-to-be-identified young man was hacked to death and his lifeless body dumped by the roadside at Akalovo Emekuku Owerri, the Imo state capital on Saturday night, February 12.

Residents of the area woke up to see the lifeless body lying by the roadside. It is believed that the man was killed during a cult clash.

The spokesperson of the state police command, CSP Michale Abattam, said the police will make a formal report on the incident as soon as possible.

See Graphic Photo Of The Deceased Below…

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...