Man Lures & Kills 2 Keke Riders & A Motorcyclist In Jos (Graphic Photos)

A 31year old Samson Eze Was arrested in Jos for killing more than 3 keke napep riders in Jos and taking away their Tricycles.

He lures them by pretending he wants to charter them to his house to carry some things but unfortunately when they get to his house, he kills them, take possession on their vehicles and throw their corpses in his soak away.

Information of his activities was reported by his elder brother who suspected something fishy about him owning about 4 tricycles without any source of income. So on the day he killed the last person that led to his arrest, he lured another keke rider and killed him little did he know that his brother was coming with policemen because he saw him going to the house with another keke rider.

When arrested and paraded at the police headquarters in Jos, he confessed to killing them because he needed money to travel abroad. Officials of red cross society have dug the soakaway and removed all the corpses, with two already decomposing.

