Man Nearly Eaten By A Crocodile At Australian Zoo (Video & Photos)

THIS is the terrifying moment Steve Irwin’s son Rob was nearly eaten by a ferocious crocodile after the fearless teen jumped into its enclosure.

The huge Saltwater crocodile lunged at the youngest Irwin Credit: ANIMAL PLANET

The 18-year-old proved the apple never falls far from the tree by keeping his cool and navigating the beast just like his late father.

But Robert had to run for his life when the huge Saltwater crocodile lunged for him after snubbing the huge chunks of meat he was offering at Australia Zoo.

He was attempting to find out whether the 12ft beast named Casper was comfortable enough with his new home to be featured in shows at the renowned wildlife park.

But the croc had other plans and made a direct beeline for Rob in the terrifying footage

The nail-biting footage, shared ahead of the US screening of the final episode of Crikey! It’s The Irwins, shows him head into the den of the zoo’s “wildest crocodile” with two other crew members.

Casper is difficult to spot in the murky waters of his enclosure, as the massive reptile is a leucistic saltwater crocodile – meaning he has much lighter skin.

Robert Irwin has followed in his late father’s footsteps and loves spending time with crocs at Australia Zoo Credit: ANIMAL PLANET

He suffers from a notable reduction in dark skin pigment, which means he would have been picked on by other crocs in the wild, according to the zoo.

Despite Rob heading in keen to see a “nice big reaction” from the reptile, he soon realises he may have bitten off more than he can chew with Casper.

The 18-year-old was trying to find out if Casper could perform in the zoo’s shows Credit: ANIMAL PLANET

He explained: “If he’s coming out of the water giving big strikes, that means he’s gonna be ready for the Crocoseum show.

“Casper has such a wild behaviour, and since Dad first got Casper, he’s had that instinct.

“I’ve got no idea how he’s going to react, and, honestly, that’s quite terrifying.”

Steve Irwin infamously fed a saltwater croc while holding baby Robert in his arms Credit: MATRIX

The incredible clip shows the croc climb towards Rob, who is holding two pieces of meat, before it becomes clear Casper has little interest in the food being offered to him.

As the 18-year-old realises he could be on the croc’s lunch menu, he yells at his fellow zookeepers to “bail, bail, bail” as the beast charges towards him.

The saltwater crocodile’s snapping jaws came within inches of the youngest Irwin, before the team safely made it out of the enclosure unscathed.

Steve, pictured with Casper, rescued the crocodile in 2002 due to its skin condition Credit: ALAMY

Steve himself rescued Casper from the Kimberleys in WA back in 2002, describing him as “very, very aggressive” and a “snappy croc”.

