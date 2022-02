Videos of a young man is trending on social media, as he singlehandedly saved a filling station from burning with fire extinguishers and sand.

In the video, the young man was seen being praised by people for his courage and swift action, the situation could have been worse.

The young man waited while everyone took their heels, to save themselves.

Watch video here;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_Yq1Gd8Dg8

