Man Smashes Partner’s Phone To Surprise Her With A New One (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4h_VjyvLFA

A video shared online captured the moment a man surprised his partner with a new phone gift in an unusual manner, IGBERETV reports.

He snatched her phone from her and threw it on the floor. She screamed. While she was still in the shock of what happened, he handed the new phone to her.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CahnJLsLC4F/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

