Man Spotted Using Mercedes G-Wagon To Sell Plantain In Owerri (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIyAUKrCrRU

Nigerian man has been spotted using an expensive G-Wagon to display and sell plantain on the streets of Owerri, Imo State.

A video which was shared on on Facebook shows the moment an unidentified young man was seen marketing his plantain business using a G-Wagon.

The young man could be seen ringing a bell as a business strategy to attract customers while the boot of his car was wide open with bunches of plantain displayed in it.

Many passersby went to patronize the trader while some who seems to be surprised and watched him display from a distance.

The young man didn’t relent on his business as he took some bunches of plantation and moved from one place to another in search of customers.

