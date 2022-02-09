Man United Fans Slam Maguire And Call For Him To Be Stripped Of The Captaincy (Pix)

Manchester United fans have called for Harry Maguire to be stripped of the captain’s armband after his latest disappointing performance for the club.

Maguire made two costly blunders as they dropped points on the road in their 1-1 draw with bottom of the league Burnley.

Raphael Varane thought he had headed in the opener for Ralf Rangnick’s side only for VAR to overturn the call after Maguire, standing in an offside position, blocked off the run of Jay Rodriguez.

Paul Pogba put United ahead before Burnley hit back just two minutes into the second-half.

Wout Weghorst skilfully turned Maguire before playing in Rodriguez who held off the United skipper to slip home an equaliser and earn a 1-1 draw.

Later in the game, Maguire was booked for purposefully bringing down Rodriguez while the striker was about to run in on goal, with debate surrounding whether he should have been sent off for denying a goal scoring opportunity.

MaxUtd commented: ‘Harry Maguire robbed Varane of a goal and was at fault for the Burnley goal. Get this fraud out my club.’

Another user posted: ‘Harry Maguire really cost Varane a goal, cleansheet and Man Utd the 3 points. And he’s the captain.’

Mark Goldbridge from fan channel the United Stand posted: ‘I’d be fuming with Maguire if I’m Varane for that. He was scoring the goal anyway and Maguire doesn’t need to do it.’

Tekker360 hit out at Maguire for his mistake leading up to Burnley’s goal as he said: ‘Harry Maguire makes the players around him better. For example he made Weghorst looks like Messi.’

United fans were not the only people to hit out at Maguire, as Rio Ferdinand branded Maguire’s performance as ‘poor’ and said he was ‘lucky not to be sent off’.

Ferdinand said on BT Sport: ‘The goal was poor on Harry’s part. He will take responsibility for that. He needs to iron it out. Even the challenge he made over the halfway line. He’s lucky to have stayed on the pitch.

‘It’s a performance he won’t be happy with. I don’t know if it’s a hangover from the Euros, physically and mentally.

‘There hasn’t been the consistency from a player of his stature this season. We can level it at Harry Maguire but this whole team has to take responsibility.’

Describing Burnley’s equaliser, Ferdinand continued: ‘There’s McTominay, he’s your protection, all he’s got to do, Maguire, is keep pushing him away, he hasn’t got to overcommit, as soon as he over commits, it’s a great piece of skill, this pass is sublime, if Kevin de Bruyne does that [Weghorst pass] we’ll all be going crazy.

‘This touch across Maguire [from Rodriguez] takes him completely out of it. I don’t think Maguire is quick enough to have got there to affect that situation once it got beyond him.

‘It’s about stopping it at the source, once he has the big No 9, keep him facing [away from] the goal, he’s got the security of McTominay in front of him, he can deal with him a little bit, these are small mistakes leading to big moments.’

Ferdinand’s fellow pundit Rachel Brown-Finnis, and former Everton goalkeeper, voiced her concerns on how Maguire’s performances could have a negative affect on team-mates around him as well as questioning his leadership.

‘He’s got to have a calm head and not make rash decisions. But we saw him run back and you could see how he was almost treading water. How slow he looked,’ she added.

‘I just think he was switched off on too many occasions. As a goalkeeper I want someone who is calm and making assured decisions. He’s played as the England captain and as the United captain and I expect that from a leader. He hasn’t been a leader at the moment.’

Maguire after a brilliant Euro 2020 campaign with England has suffered a miserable season with the Red Devils.

His performance against Burnley was the latest match where he has made costly errors which have cost United this season and fans have been calling for him to be dropped as captaincy and from the starting 11.

In dropping points to Burnley, United dropped out of the Champions League places with West Ham moving up to fourth after their 1-0 victory over Watford.



Source: https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16678263/harry-maguire-stripped-man-utd-captaincy-paul-parker/

