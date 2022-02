Previous Thread:

https://www.nairaland.com/6992099/epl-ronaldo-maguire-clash-over

I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone �� @ManUtd



Harry Maguire

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...