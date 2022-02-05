Man Who Has Never Had Kids Celebrates Afer Undergoing Vasectomy – (Photos)

A 29-year-old man has taken to Twitter to celebrate after undergoing vasectomy to make sure he never fathers a child, IGBERETV reports.

The divorce photographer with Twitter handle @JagIsOffline, disclosed that he is not married and has never had kids but he knows he doesn’t want to have children.

Sharing photos taken after the procedure on Twitter, the excited man wrote,

“I did it. I just got my irreversible vasectomy done.

I’m 29. Unmarried. No children and no intention of ever having any. I’ve wanted this for years. It’s surreal.

Thank you to everyone who advised, donated, and @NthabiWabi for supporting me through every step Two hearts”

https://twitter.com/JagIsOffline/status/1488823695887974401?t=nGe3dkBW9m0QacrTMKBexA&s=19

