Man With Two Degrees And A Phd Now Working As Labourer At Dangote Refinery

A PhD holder identified as Udoh Nse James is currently working as a labourer due to his inability to get a befitting job for someone with his qualifications.

His story was shared on LinkedIn by Engr Chinedu Eche who solicited for help for the man with a PhD in Econometrics, Masters and Bachelors degree in Accounting.

Eche revealed that he came across James at site where he was helping his team with the fabrication of Coastic Soda storage tank for Dangote Refinery.

He shared a photo of the PhD holder, and noted that he should be in an institute of learning or Research.

The Engr wrote;

”My beloved LinkedIn family;

This is Udoh Nse James.

From Akwa Ibom State

Contact number 07039187215.

First Degree B.S.C. Accounting 2005

Second Degree M.S.C Accounting 2009

Third Degree P.H.D Econometrics 2012

He is currently working as a helper on a site where my team and I are fabricating and erecting a Coastic Soda Storage tank for Dangote Refinery .

https://www.newsngr.com.ng/2022/02/man-with-two-degrees-and-phd-now-working-as-labourer-at-dangote-refinery/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...