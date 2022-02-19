Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2 – 3 – (Full Time)

Manchester City will host Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium for Matchday 26 of the 2021-22 Premier League season. The home side will try to improve their record, while the Spurs are going to try to return to winning ways. If you are in the US, you can watch it on Peacock and fuboTV (free trial). If you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Pep Guardiola’s team has had an impressive season and currently sit in the first place of the standings with 63 points, nine units more than Liverpool. They are coming to this match after destroying Sporting 5-0 in the Champions League.

On the other hand, Tottenham will come to this match after three defeats in a row in the Premier League. Last time around they were beaten 2-0 by Wolves and currently they are in the eighth place of the table with 36 points. Can they upset the leaders?

