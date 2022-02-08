Mane Reveals What Senegal Players Told Him After He Lost His Penalty

Senegal forward, Sadio Mane has revealed what his fellow teammates told him after Egypt goalkeeper, Gabaski, saved his penalty during his side’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final victory against the Pharaohs on Sunday night.

Mane squandered the chance to put the Lions of Teranga into the lead when his seventh minute penalty was saved by Gabaski.

The AFCON final ended 0-0 after 120 minutes, and after Egypt had missed two of their kicks, the Liverpool star summoned the courage to step forward and fired the winner for Senegal.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Mane said that his Senegal teammates told him to keep on going, adding that he has done too much for them.

“When I missed the first penalty, it was a big blow for me,” Mane said.

“But my teammates came to me and said ‘Sadio, we lose together and we win together. We know you. You’ve done too much for us, keep on going’.

“That made me stronger and I think it made the difference when I got the second one.

“All the boys came to me and said ‘Sadio, we trust you’ and that gave me more motivation. The trophy belongs to the whole Senegal team; everyone deserves it,” he said.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/08/afcon-2021-mane-reveals-what-senegal-players-told-him-after-egypts-gabaski-saved-his-penalty/

