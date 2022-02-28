Man’s Body Recovered From A Dam After He Went Missing In Benue (Disturbing Photos)

Lifeless body of a yet-be-named young man was recovered from a small Dam in Benue state.

Salemgists gathered that the young man’s lifeless body was found yesterday evening, February 27.

A source at the scene of the incident reveal that the deceased have been missing since Saturday, Feb. 26. He said all efforts to find the deceased proved abortive.

The source further reveal that the body was found after an intensive search was lunched around the Dam. He said blood was gushing out of his mouth when he was found.

Killing people using water or streams is very common in Benue state. This means is actually diabolical. Many people at the scene were suspecting that the death of the young man too was through this means.

It was strange how blood was gushing out of the mouth of someone who allegedly drown and also how he went missing in the Dam even when search party searched for him thoroughly in the Dam.



Source: https://salemgists.com/lifeless-body-of-a-young-man-recovered-from-a-dam-after-he-went-missing-in-benue-photos/

