‘Many Young Guys Were Disvirgined By Prostitutes In Nigeria’

Well, coming from experience, I can say that many guys in Naija; especially those who are starting to becoming sexually active lost their virginity on top of a prostitute.

I attended a boarding secondary school. When I was a senior, my friends would sneak out of the school and visit a brothel. They will come back afterwards and be bragging about it.

As young guys then na, who have just started to have wet dreams. Who were also well exposed to porn and stuffs. The easiest route to dousing such fantasy was getting laid with a sex worker.

I was lured on several occasions. Even though the temptations were as high as Kilimanjaro, I was able to escape getting laid then. I and some of my friends couldn’t comprehend why we’d sleep with a prostitute even though our joysticks were as hard as a cold molten lava.

At 17 we were already in the university. Met with many of our female folks. And the rest the say, is history.

I read a write-up on Twitter about these assertions, hence, this thread.

