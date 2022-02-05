MAPOLY Student Arrested For Having Sex & Buying Contraceptives (Photos)

The Ogun state police have been accused of arresting a female student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) identified as Olanipekun Oladayo Irenimofe for buying contraceptive and pregnancy test tubes, Siggy reports.

The sister of the arrested student who shared the story on her Twitter said the pharmacist who attended to the student was also arrested.

She pleaded for help on twitter who however can help them resolve the issue as she’d love her sister released from the police station as soon as possible.

Olukoya Oluwatosin Tweets:

My sister a student of mapoly just got arrested for going to buy postpill and pregnancy strip. She’s at police post Abeokuta. Please help me 0000 this police thing don reach my side @SavvyRinu @TundeTASH I’d not know who else to contact.

Please help oooo she just told me they’ve gone to arrest the pharmacist that sold them to her @SavvyRinu



@Postpill please come and explain to

@PoliceNG they want to be schooled about contraceptives Abi why would they arrest a 24year old for getting

@Postpill They said it requires doctor’s prescription.

Now your men were in her area harassing a pregnant woman there who came to beg you when you first locked her up to give out her hostel address! Oluwo police post Abeokuta! You picked the wrong person!!!!!@PoliceNG

@SavvyRinu

It’s not on my watch would you treat my sister like she’s a criminal! Arresting her for having sex! You were all shouting at her for having sex!!!!!

@PoliceNG @SavvyRinu



