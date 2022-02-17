Martel CEO Gives Davido Customized Diamond Chain, Barrel Of Martell (Video)

CEO Of Martell Gifts Davido Customized Diamond Chain, Barrel Of Martell (Photos, Video)

CEO Of Martell Gifts Davido Customized Diamond Chain And Exclusive Customized Barrel Of Martell

Nigerian music star, Davido has met with Cesar Giron the CEO of Martell in France, IGBERETV reports.

As seen in the video shared on his Instagram story, Martell CEO gifted Davido a big Customized Diamond Chain and Pendant worth millions.

The CEO also gave Davido an Exclusive Customized barrel of Martell cognac 1715 to take it to Africa.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ckjeecprE0

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CaDrdYZI5LW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

