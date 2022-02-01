Mason Greenwood Further Arrested On Suspicion Of Threats To Kill

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

Greenwood was first arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of rape and assault.

Allegations were made on social media against the footballer in a series of posts – which have since been deleted – and police will now keep Greenwood in custody to continue with their enquiries.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police read: “Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

“The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday (30 January) afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

“He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow (Wednesday 2 February).

“Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support.

“We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings.”

Manchester United announced on Sunday that Greenwood had been suspended by the club and won’t be taking part in training or matches for the foreseeable future.

“Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice,” the club confirmed.

Nike have since announced that they have suspended their deal with Greenwood, while the player has also been removed from the FIFA22 video game.

Both of those decisions were taken before Greenwood was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

If you’re a victim of domestic abuse, or are concerned about someone you know, please use our online reporting facility or use our LiveChat facility on our website, or call 101.

SOURCE

JUST IN;

Statement from @ManUtd: “Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”



https://twitter.com/sistoney67/status/1488570919329091585?t=67eJFAr-46RR4WhSCwWtKQ&s=19

