SPEAKING OUT Mason Greenwood’s accuser breaks silence over rape & GBH allegations & thanks supporters for messages of ‘encouragement’

MASON Greenwood’s alleged rape victim has broken her silence to thank everyone for their “support” after the Manchester United star was released on bail.

The student, 18, revealed that the past week has been “difficult” for her and she will not be making any more statements pending the police investigation.

Mason’s alleged accuser has thanks people for their supportCredit: AFP

Striker Greenwood, 20, was first arrested on suspicion of rape and GBH on Sunday.

He spent three nights being quizzed by police after he was re-arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

His alleged victim last night posted on Instagram: “I’m grateful to everyone that has sent messages of support and encouragement – thank you.

“The last few days have been very difficult and I’m taking a break from social media while the police make their investigations.”

Greenwood has beefed up his security since being released on bail.

Greenwood was released on bail pending further investigation on Wednesday, but the star has not been seen since.

He appears to have toughened up security at his luxury mansion in Bowdon, Greater Manchester, after being released on bail.

Two security guards were seen standing watch outside the home and an expert was also pictured arriving to install a £350 home security system.

Greenwood was suspended indefinitely from Utd hours after the allegations surfaced on social media.

Manager Ralf Rangnick touched on his striker’s arrest yesterday at a press conference ahead of today’s FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough.

He suggested players have been discussing the incident when asked if it had been “distracting”.

The German added: “We had a good normal week of training with five training sessions including today’s training, obviously it was a topic within the team but they’re human beings and Mason was part of the group before we had our break.

“It was a good week of training, we could train under normal circumstances and we are looking forward to the game tomorrow.”

Rangnick, who took the reins at the Premier League club last year, also hinted at Utd being forced to hold showdown squad talks after Greenwood’s arrest.

Greenwood has been suspended indefinitley by Manchester UnitedCredit: Instagram

Source: https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17542550/mason-greendwood-news-accuser-latest/

