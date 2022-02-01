Mayor Lucky Igbokwe Appointed, Decorated As Ambassador Of PDP Youth Movement (Pics)

In recognition of his popularity among the youth population, Abia born businessman and philanthropist, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, popularly known as Don Lulu has been appointed an ambassador of PDP National Youth Movement (PDP-NYM).

At the inauguration of the National and state executives of the PDP pro-youth group in Abuja at the Wadata House of the PDP National Secretariat, the United Nations Peace Ambassador also bagged the appointment of Youth Ambassador of the PDP.

The PDP National Youth Movement is a pro-youth group, responsible for galvanizing the youth population to register, support, and vote for the PDP as a party of choice, in the forthcoming general elections.

The adoption of Mayor Igbokwe as one of its patrons may not be unconnected with his massive empowerment schemes which has touched the lives of numerous Nigerian young people in Abia, South East, and the entire country at large.

The event had in attendance former Nigeria’s Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the special guest of honour.

Others in attendance are, PDP National Chairman, Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, former Senate President, Distinguished Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Sen. Dino Melaye, Sen. Shehu Sani, Governor of Rivers State Barr. Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike, PDP National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, Former Senate President, Alhaji Bukola Saraki, Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Governor of Bauchi State. Sen. Bala Mohammed among other important dignitaries.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2022/01/mayor-lucky-igbokwe-appointed-decorated-as-ambassador-of-pdp-youth-movement/

