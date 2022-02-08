Mbappe To Join Real Madrid Even If Zidane Replaces Pochettino At PSG

Kylian Mbappe will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid, this Summer, Newspremises has learnt.

According the reports, Mbappe will join the Spanish giant in the upcoming transfer window, even if Zidane Zidane replaces Mauricio Pochettino at Parisians.

PSG are reportedly unhappy with current head coach Pochettino following the club’s exit from the Coupe de France last week.

Despite the club having a 13-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, PSG’s hierarchy are disappointed with their side’s performances so far this season under Pochettino.

PSG’s chiefs believe Pochettino has been unable to get the most out of the likes of Lionel Messi and Mbappe this season.

Reports have suggested PSG will replace Pochettino with Zidane at the end of the season.

Zidane guided Real Madrid to three Champions League titles and two La Liga titles during his two spells with Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, Mbappe is yet to sign a new contract with PSG amid constant links with Real Madrid.

His current deal with the French Ligue 1 giants will expire at the end of the season.

The France international will be a free agent in the summer when his contract with PSG expires in June.

Reports had earlier emerged that Real Madrid are said to have agreed on a bumper contract with the 23-year-old to join the Spanish LaLiga giants this summer.

Mbappe will reportedly pull in £41.5m per year in wages at Real Madrid.



Like this: Like Loading...