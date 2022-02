MC Oluomo’s son, King West, has threatened people who post negative things about him.

In a post shared on his Instastories some hours ago, the son of the NURTW chieftain stated that such people should know they are at risk.

He shared a video of a police officer saluting him and opening the door of his car before posting the warning to his haters.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/2/know-youre-at-risk-mc-oluomos-son-threatens-those-who-post-negative-things-about-him.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...