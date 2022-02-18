Meet 18-Year-Old Girl Who Writes Holy Quran In 3 Months (Pix)

Sumayyah Shuaibu Salisu is an 18-year-old teenager in Zaria who memorises and writes the Holy Quran offhand.

Born in Jega, Kebbi State, Sumayyah is the third daughter of a Nigerian-Saudi based Sheikh, Shuaibu Salisu Zaria, who returned to Nigeria after completing his master’s degree at the Madina University in Saudia Arabia.

Speaking to our correspondent in Zaria, Sumayyah said, “So far, I have written a complete Holy Quran with my hand without any guide from anybody or copying from any text in three months; and I am now writing the second. By Allah’s will, I would complete it too within a month or more.

“Writing the Holy Quran has always been my dream, and I thank Almighty Allah for fulfilling my age-long ambition. It took me three months to write the complete Quran, despite my academic engagements. You know I am still an SS 2 student and I also teach at Al-Mu’assasa Islah Foundation School in Anguwar Dan Dutse, Tudun Wada, Zaria, which was founded by my father.”

“I had earlier memorized the entire Quran at a tender age, and in 2021, I participated in the national Quranic competition and won the first position at 60 hizf with tafsir. I also participated in the same competition in 2022 where I became third,” she recalled.

Daily Trust reports that Sumayyah, who is very fluent and vast in Arabic language, was born in Nigeria, but started her Islamic education in Madina before returning to Nigeria in 2018.

She has also been acting as Alaramma (reciter of the Holy Book) to her father during tafsir, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“My next dream is to become a computer scientist and an Islamic scholar,” Sumayyah revealed.



https://dailytrust.com/meet-teenager-who-writes-holy-quran-in-three-months?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...