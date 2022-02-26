Meet Putin, The Russian President, His Wife And Daughters

VLAD’S KIDS How many children does Russian President Vladimir Putin have?

Katrina Schollenberger, SEO Reporter

New York11:09 ET, Aug 11 2020Updated: 12:29 ET, Aug 11 2020

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin has two daughters whom he keeps out of the spotlight.

His eldest daughter Mariya Vorontsova is 35, and his other daughter, Yekaterina Tikhonova is 33.

Here’s more on the politician’s family.

Who is Vladimir Putin?

Vladimir Putin is the president of Russia.

He took office in 2012 and was formerly the Prime Minister of Russia from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012.

The 67-year-old head of state was once a KGB spy.

Russia has become one of the new epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic with 795,038 cases – fourth highest in the world behind the US, Brazil, and India.

How many children does he have?

Putin has two daughters – Mariya and Yekaterina.

Over his long political career, Putin has always kept his children, now in their 30s, out of the limelight, never permitting them to be seen and rarely even speaking about them.

Unseen pictures of Putin’s daughters as teenagers have recently emerged from the private collection of an estranged friend.

They were released as part of a $15milllion legal case brought against the Russian state by former Putin confident Sergei Pugachev, 57.

The Russian state lost this week in a Paris arbitration court.

