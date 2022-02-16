Mentally-Challenged Man Jumps To His Death After Being Set Ablaze By Angry Mob In Ibadan (Graphic Photos)

A mentally-challenged man jumped to his death after he was reportedly set ablaze by angry mob in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The incident happened on Tuesday, February 15 at Molete area of Ibadan.

HGS Media Plus reports that the man who was said to be seen collecting an envelop from an undefined persons in a private vehicle was suspected to be a kidnapper.

It was gathered that a cheque of N7 million, an iPhone and cutlass was found in possession of the suspect which prompted the attack on him by the mob and consequently, the vehicle immediately fled the scene.

The suspect was beaten and set ablaze before he jumped off the flyover in bid to escape from the angry mob.



