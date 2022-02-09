Military Blames ‘Bad Weather’ For Not Engaging Terrorists In Niger State

The Nigerian military has said bad weather prevented the Nigerian Air Force from launching attacks against over 200 terrorists, otherwise known as bandits, who stormed communities in Niger State and attacked the residents.

A military intelligence office told PRNigeria that a “heavy surveillance operation” had been, however, launched by the police at forests in the Local Governments to ambush the bandits.

The military personnel noted that it was bad weather that prevented Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack jets from launching counter-attack offensives against the criminal elements.

“Fighters pilot are being cautioned to be mindful of severe weather conditions due to adverse hazy weather including intensity storm, poor visibility, high turbulence.

“They adhere strictly to the metrological warnings on deterioration of horizontal visibility occasioned by a noticeable advection of dust that come with associated risks and dangers that could harm fighter aircraft during military operations,” the officer said.

SaharaReporters on Tuesday had reported that the terrorists killed over 40 persons in attacks on Shiroro and Munya Local Government Areas in the same state.

The bandits, numbering over 200, had also raided several communities in Kontagora, Mariga, and Rijau Local Government Areas in Niger State.

The terrorists stormed the communities in a convoy of about 100 motorcycles and killed children at Bangi, a community in Mariga local government

Wielding dangerous firearms and ammunition, they razed several houses, and looted provision stalls they vandalised.

“These criminals operated ‘freely’ in several communities in the axes of Kontagora, Mariga and Rijau just like they have done severally in the past.

“Aside sacking Argida, Babugadi, Warari, Birnin Boga, Mogola and several villages, they also killed little children at Bangi. Other villagers only escaped by the whisker.

“The bandits rode on motorcycles numbering over a 100. They successfully rustled no fewer than 250 cattle, which they moved to the dense Maonda forest,” a resident had said.[quote]



http://saharareporters.com/2022/02/09/nigerian-military-blames-‘bad-weather’-not-engaging-terrorists-who-sacked-niger-state

