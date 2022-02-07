Mo Abudu Finally Reacts To Allegations Of Sleeping With Politicians

Media personality, Mo Abudu has finally reacted to allegations of sleeping with politicians in a bid to get to the top.

Recall that in September 2021, the EbonyLife TV CEO was accused of having back-to-back amorous relationships with Lagos State governors and other top politicians.

According to Gistlovers, it’s these men who paved the way for her tremendous successes.

However, Abudu didn’t react to the claim as at the time it was trending, rather she chose to reiterate her brilliance and ingenuity.

In a recent development, speaking with Chude Jideonwo, Mo Abudu claimed to be undisturbed about the rumours rather her major concern is among ladies who may believe these allegations.

She said:

“I listen to my mum a lot and she is wise. She says, leave them, no one knows how water gets in the coconut so I won’t waste my time thinking about what anyone said, those that know me know me and anyone saying trash doesn’t know me…people were calling me to find out if there is something serious happening and I’m like, you guys, I am very okay. Yes, it can be painful because of the young girls that look up to me. I don’t want the young girls to look up to me to think that this is what I have done and if they do I worry about that because how do you do the work we have done?….

We at Ebony life studios have over 30 international projects in development from Netflix to Will smith’s company, to Sony and some not announced yet, incredible projects. I get calls every day, about how the western world works when they find someone doing magic, your information spreads and they want to work with you and that is our mission to be global not just Nigerian and African vision. I am getting busy here so let them keep getting busy with their cook up stories.

Like the Hushpuppi story, many other brands bided for it on the international scene but we won it because I, Mo was involved….we are not justifying what he did but what we are saying is that it is a story that needs to be told cos there are many lessons both good or bad for the youths.”

