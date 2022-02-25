Mohbad Says Marlian Music And Naira Marley Want Him Dead (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMQn-hAyFos

“Everybody in the whole world, If I die today it’s Marlian Music and Naira Marley that K*lled me” – Mohbad Breaks down as he cries out for help on IG Live!!!

Breaking News: “They are after my life” – Mohbad Breaks down in tears Crying out for help on

Instagram live

“NDLEA Have released Mohbad after Physically assaulting him, But Zinoleesky is still in their Custody, Mohbad is under a lot of Stress, from being Ambushed in the middle of the night with no search warrant, what is happening to my brothers is unfair, it’s injustice, first me now my artist, Free Zinoleesky” – Naira Marley reacts to Video of his Artist Mohbad having a Mental Breakdown on IG live saying that Naira Marley wants to Kill him

