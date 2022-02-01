Moment Monitor Lizard Crawls Out From Toilet Seat In Thailand – (Pics)

A shocked British tourist went to the toilet and found a huge monitor lizard coming out the toilet seat.

Footage shows an enormous reptile emerging from the toilet in Pathum Thani, Thailand, on January 21.

The venomous predator flicks its tongue before angling its scaly head to look around the bathroom.

Jason Kingman, 37, from Gravesend, Kent, and his partner Chantima Chairisuk, 45, watched as the creature spent three minutes staring menacingly before turning around and disappearing back into the pipe.

