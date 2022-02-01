Money Rituals: In Defence Of Nollywood

Hymar Idibie, a writer and content creator opined that art imitates life, and I wholeheartedly concur.

I don’t know why anytime there’s a news about ritual killings or the news of the arrest of someone who was caught with human parts, people immediately start condemning Nollywood.

People believe that ritual killings are on the rise because Nollywood has consistently portrayed and glossed over the concept of money rituals in their films. People seem to believe that the perpetrators of money rituals get the idea from watching Nollywood. But that’s not only completely false, it is simply cultural denial and an unwillingness to acknowledge that those things have always been part of us. Ritual killings in Nigeria( and some parts of Africa) is not a cause and effect kind of thing. It is a cultural thing. I will expound further.

Growing up, we were accustomed to certain traditional beliefs. We were regaled with how during some festivals, it was forbidden for us to be outside at certain hours of the night, the punishment for disobeying such was death. We were familiar with cultures where when a king dies, rituals had to be performed that involved sacrificing human beings. We were familiar with cultures where a slave would have to be buried along with the king upon the king’s death.

Several books by the writers in the AWS described cultures where people from neighbouring villages were kidnapped by ‘headhunters’ to be executed as human sacrifices during ceremonies. Especially in Elechi Amadi’s ‘The Great Ponds ‘ There was no Nollywood then. The Otokoto ritual killings of 1996 made nationwide papers. Same with the Okija shrine bust. And while the Okija shrine came into prominence in the 2000s, it had obviously been in operation way before that. The discovery of the coffin of Ezego, a businessman dubbed the king of money, who was rumoured to have made his money via dubious cum diabolical means, in the Okija shrine raid added to the speculation that the shrine was the site of dark and diabolic things.

Even in the folktales we were told as children, element of human ritual still found their way inside;

Who remembers the story of the monkey who fooled the lion who wanted to use his heart as a sacrifice to save his mother by lying that he always left his heart on top of the palm tree?

Who remembers the myth of the money producing mats?

Nollywood didn’t inspire ritual killings, on the contrary, ritual killings inspired Nollywood.

The only thing you can accuse Nollywood of is that they amplified what was already in existence the same way social media amplified the issue of racism in America.

Like Will Smith famously said: “racism isn’t getting worse, it is getting filmed.”

It is the same thing with ritual killings today. They are not getting worse, we just have phones to record and social media to spread and WhatsApp BCs sensationalize the news as they happen.

The people who engage in ritual killings, whether for money ritual or for luck or favour don’t do so because they watched one Nollywood feem featuring Kanayo O. Kanayo, they do so because it is a common belief in the society they grew up in. The same society that believes that wearing blue eyes beads can make someone give you money or bathing with a particular soap can increase your chances of finding a husband. The same society that believes that locking a padlock and keeping it in a calabash with his picture can make a man forever faithful to a woman. The same society that believes that muttering incantations into a white handkerchief and tapping someone with it can turn them into instant robots who will do whatever you wish.

That’s the same society that believes human blood, human head, human body parts can be used as a sacrifice to become wealthy.The same society where parents now encourage their children to join yahoo. Where parents look the other way when their 17 year old son buys a Benz. Where parents put pressure on their children to get rich, citing other people’s kids, citing “Iya Nuru son wey you senior get 2 Benz”.

And that’s the society that inspires Nollywood to make the kind of movies they make.

You can accuse Nollywood of being unimaginative, but you can’t accuse them of not paying attention.

Nollywood, like true art, simply holds a mirror up. And of course, not everybody will like what they see when they look in the mirror. Doesn’t mean the mirror is the problem. Smashing the mirror does not mean the scars on your face will go away. It does not mean your stomach will suddenly become flat.

The mirror is not your problem. The mirror is simply telling you there’s a problem.

You can’t stand in front of the mirror and try to force it to show you what you want to see. That’s not how mirrors work.

