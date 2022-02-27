More Nigerians In Ukraine Complain Of Racial Discrimination At Poland’s Border

A Nigerian medical student at Poland/Ukraine border (Medyka-Shehyni) told me she has been waiting 7hrs to cross, she says border guards are stopping black people and sending them to the back of the queue, saying they have to let ‘Ukrainians’ through first.

A student I just spoke with says it was Ukrainian soldiers, not Polish border guards telling him this.

Polish border force spokesperson told me Poland is allowing anyone who comes to the Ukraine border entry to Poland

https://twitter.com/stephhegarty/status/1497603013799784449?t=HaJiGrMk4M521f7LpNwmEw&s=19

Indian students were also stopped from crossing over to Poland..even though the Indian Embassy in Poland had already arranged for those students to be taken to a flight back to India.

Not so humanitarian, now is it.

https://twitter.com/SachinS45739081/status/1497690981549830147?t=HaJiGrMk4M521f7LpNwmEw&s=19

here’s the link.

“We have been standing here in the open since midnight, it’s 8.30 now, the temp has dropped to -5° C n the Ukrainian checkpost is not letting us through, other foreigners are allowed to leave.

there’s no holdup frm the Polish side”

https:///aevoJOzsln

https://twitter.com/SachinS45739081/status/1497702425163042816?t=HaJiGrMk4M521f7LpNwmEw&s=19

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUT7O9PbbKg

Another young Nigerian man trying to feel Ukraine at Medyka border (Poland) says he was told Ukrainians and then Turkish had to pass through first. He has been waiting since 4.30am.

https://twitter.com/stephhegarty/status/1497619064881098755?t=2OsEpIM2BXBOq72WiB33aQ&s=19

