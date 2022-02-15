Motorcade Of Governor Zulum In Gamboru Ngala (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Motorcade of governor zulum arrives gamboru ngala, a town at the border of Nigeria and Cameroon to support IDPs with food and non food items

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1314122809071085&id=637228206760552&m_entstream_source=timeline

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: