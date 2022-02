Controversial Nigerian evangelist, Funmilayo Adebayo a.k.a Mummy GO has been spotted grabbing pizza, IgbereTV reports.

The evangelist known for preaching against some household items, food, fashionable items and appliances which she claims are “worldly” and would “lead one to hell”, was using her phone while being filmed by a staff of the facility.

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHUZ2Xt8Gtc

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZg5Kz8Ncye/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

