Musa Donates Two Million Naira To Ex-Super Eagles Player, Kingsley Obiekwu

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has donated a sum of Two Million naira to struggling Former Nigeria International Kingsley Obiekwu.

Obiekwu, a member of the Atlanta ’96 Olympics Golden Dream Team said in an earlier interview that he uses his only car for commercial transport to sustain his family.

The former player who played for Rangers International FC, Enugu and Udoji United in his days, said he went into transport business to sustain his family.

Ahmed Musa was moved by news of the financial plight of Obiekwu and has supported him financially. https://www.brila.net/musa-donates-two-million-naira-to-ex-super-eagles-star-kingsley-obiekwu/

